Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI might end up being worthless — and that could be a good thing

By Fenwick McKelvey, Associate Professor in Information and Communication Technology Policy, Concordia University
GenAI does some neat, helpful things, but it’s not yet the engine of a new economy — and it might not ever be.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ G20 in a changing world: is it still useful? Four scholars weigh in
~ How alcohol contributes to the epidemic of liver disease
~ Acting with one mind: Gwich’in lessons for truth and reconciliation
~ G20 in a changing world: is it still useful? Four scholars weigh in
~ How a comics school taught perseverance and creative freedom in Bosnia & Herzegovina
~ ICRC president: Path to peace lost when parties fail to preserve human dignity and humanity
~ UN Security Council: We cannot let AI be deployed on the battlefield without oversight and regulation
~ Reproductive Rights, Abortion Access Under Threat in Argentina
~ US: Trump Targets Opponents in Sweeping Memorandum
~ Why a study claiming vaccines cause chronic illness is severely flawed – a biostatistician explains the biases and unsupported conclusions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter