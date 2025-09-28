Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How alcohol contributes to the epidemic of liver disease

By Timothy Naimi, Director, Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research; Professor, School of Public Health and Social Policy, University of Victoria
Liver harm caused by alcohol is a public health problem. Collectively, we need to take better care of our livers by taking steps to reduce alcohol consumption in the population.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ G20 in a changing world: is it still useful? Four scholars weigh in
~ Generative AI might end up being worthless — and that could be a good thing
~ Acting with one mind: Gwich’in lessons for truth and reconciliation
~ G20 in a changing world: is it still useful? Four scholars weigh in
~ How a comics school taught perseverance and creative freedom in Bosnia & Herzegovina
~ ICRC president: Path to peace lost when parties fail to preserve human dignity and humanity
~ UN Security Council: We cannot let AI be deployed on the battlefield without oversight and regulation
~ Reproductive Rights, Abortion Access Under Threat in Argentina
~ US: Trump Targets Opponents in Sweeping Memorandum
~ Why a study claiming vaccines cause chronic illness is severely flawed – a biostatistician explains the biases and unsupported conclusions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter