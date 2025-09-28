Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

G20 in a changing world: is it still useful? Four scholars weigh in

By Caroline Southey, Founding Editor, Africa, The Conversation
US president Donald Trump’s address to the annual gathering of the United Nations general assembly in late September 2025 set a new low in international relations. Trump delivered a broadside attack on multilateralism – the effort to solve the world’s problems through collective endeavour – as well as issues that have found common cause among rich and poor countries alike, such as climate change.

So where does this leave the work of organisations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
