How a comics school taught perseverance and creative freedom in Bosnia & Herzegovina

By Balkan Diskurs
For over 30 years, the Zenica School of Comics has been not only a place to learn illustration, but a symbol of perseverance, cultural resistance, and lasting dedication to art.


