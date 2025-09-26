Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reproductive Rights, Abortion Access Under Threat in Argentina

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold green handkerchiefs during a demonstration in support of safe and legal abortion access to mark International Safe Abortion Day, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 28, 2023. © 2023 Mariana Nedelcu/Reuters Since taking office in December 2023, Argentina’s President Javier Milei and his government have dismantled key sexual and reproductive health protections.A report published this week by the Center for State and Society Studies (CEDES) shows that harmful rhetoric from Milei on abortion creates “a climate of risk and uncertainty,” causing…


© Human Rights Watch -
