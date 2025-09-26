Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Trump Targets Opponents in Sweeping Memorandum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting in Washington, DC, February 26, 2025. © 2025 Brian Snyder/Reuters (Washington, DC) – United States President Donald Trump’s September 25, 2025, memorandum directing law enforcement to investigate a sprawling, imaginary conspiracy to foment political violence in the United States is a serious threat to human rights and democratic institutions, Human Rights Watch said today. President Trump has ordered federal agencies to search actively for connections tying philanthropic funders and activist groups to a vaguely…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
