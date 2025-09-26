Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Trump administration’s call to ‘reframe’ the global asylum system would harm people seeking safety

By Amnesty International
Background: In mid-September 2025, media reports suggested that US President Donald Trump’s administration planned to call for “reframing the global approach to asylum” during an event on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly High-level Week. On 25 September, the US hosted a side event at UNGA headlined by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher […] The post The Trump administration’s call to ‘reframe’ the global asylum system would harm people seeking safety  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/IOPT: Microsoft’s move to block Israeli military unit’s access to its mass surveillance technology is a moment for corporate reckoning
~ UN Security Council: Move Urgently to Protect Haitians
~ Zika virus may raise long-term risks of type 2 diabetes – new study
~ Jimmy Kimmel is back, but how much longer will late-night comedy last?
~ Trump’s love affair with crypto raises worries about presidential conflict and influence
~ Don’t cut them out: lymph nodes may be key to cancer treatment
~ When mental health apps become worry engines: how digital ‘care’ can hijack our anxieties
~ Starmer has enabled the far right – promises of ‘progressive patriotism’ are no longer enough
~ Why Charli XCX might be gen Z’s answer to the Romantic poets
~ Booker shortlist 2025: six novels (mostly) about middle age that are anything but safe and comfortable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter