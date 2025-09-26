Tolerance.ca
UN Security Council: Move Urgently to Protect Haitians

By Human Rights Watch
Young people use wheelbarrows to carry debris out of their homes, which were damaged by criminal group violence, in the Solino neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 10, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph (New York) – The United Nations Security Council should rapidly authorize an international mission to confront escalating violence in Haiti, and ensure it has sufficient funding, personnel, and robust human rights safeguards, Human Rights Watch said today.Criminal groups in Haiti have consolidated and expanded their territorial control beyond the capital, escalating…


