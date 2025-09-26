Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zika virus may raise long-term risks of type 2 diabetes – new study

By Julia Clarke, Coordenadora do Laboratório de Investigação em Neuroprogramação e professora associada, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)
Claudia Pinto Figueiredo, professora associada do Instituto de Biofísica Carlos Chagas Filho, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)
It has been ten years since Brazil faced a major outbreak of the Zika virus. The alert was given in 2015, when the country’s north-eastern states reported a sudden increase in the number of babies born with unusually small heads – a condition called microcephaly.

Obstetrician Adriana Melo was working in a maternity ward in Paraíba when she noticed something strange during routine…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
