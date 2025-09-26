Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s love affair with crypto raises worries about presidential conflict and influence

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
US president Donald Trump’s “meme coin” $TRUMP fell about 8% in five minutes in late September 2025, wiping millions off its value. Users can buy and sell this cryptocurrency, inspired by an internet meme, on the open market.

Shortly before retaking office, Trump had posted on X: “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!” Below the post was a drawing of Trump with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
