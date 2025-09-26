Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison: Republic’s judiciary frees itself

By Vincent Sizaire, Maître de conférence associé, membre du centre de droit pénal et de criminologie, Université Paris Nanterre – Université Paris Lumières
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will be imprisoned. This decision illustrates the growing independence of the judiciary and the application of the principle of equality before the law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
