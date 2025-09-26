Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan is unstable: how a weak state benefits the ruling elite

By Steven C. Roach, Professor of Internatiional Relations, University of South Florida
Salva Kiir, the president of South Sudan, met with then US president Barack Obama at the White House in 2011 to discuss the future of the newly independent state.

Officials seated at the table were eager to hear about the vision for the political stability of the new country. But when Obama asked Kiir about his plan,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison: Republic’s judiciary frees itself
~ Andy Burnham’s leadership ambitions: what is the path to mounting a challenge against Keir Starmer?
~ Could your urine predict your dementia risk?
~ A Bari Weiss-led CBS News would likely look different, but how the public feels about it might not change
~ Bacteria attached to charcoal could help keep an infamous ‘forever chemical’ out of waterways
~ Calling in the animal drug detectives − helping veterinarians help beluga whales, goats and all creatures big and small
~ Why aren’t companies speeding up investment? A new theory offers an answer to an economic paradox
~ How sea star wasting disease transformed the West Coast’s ecology and economy
~ Sauna competitions have gone from dangerous endurance to therapeutic showmanship
~ Charlie Kirk and the making of an AI-generated martyr
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter