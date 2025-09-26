Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovakia: Parliament’s approval of draconian constitutional amendments is a step towards erosion of human rights

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that the Slovak parliament voted today to pass amendments to the constitution that will lead to the recognition of only two genders (male and female), restrict comprehensive sexuality education, and limit adoption to only married heterosexual couples, Rado Sloboda, Director of Amnesty International Slovakia, said:      “This is devastating news. Instead of taking […] The post Slovakia: Parliament’s approval of draconian constitutional amendments is a step towards erosion of human rights   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Over 1,000 people executed as authorities step up horrifying assault on right to life
~ Mushrooms may have been part of early human diets: primate study explores who eats what and when
~ The crisis of Indonesian policing: Guardians of the people or protectors of power?
~ Trump’s dip into the Nile waters dispute didn’t settle the conflict – in fact, it may have caused more ripples
~ Cambodian and Thai activists unite to end hostility and promote peace over border disputes
~ Protecting the right to abortion: An interview with Fernanda Doz Costa
~ The judiciary’s dilemma: Protecting Nigeria’s whistleblowers without legislation
~ Civil society helps uphold democracy and provides built-in resistance to authoritarianism
~ The Australian Ballet’s flawless, breathtaking Prism is a significant coming of age for the company
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Rights Activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter