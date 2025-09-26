Tolerance.ca
Iran: Over 1,000 people executed as authorities step up horrifying assault on right to life

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities have executed over 1,000 people thus far in 2025, the highest number of yearly executions in Iran that the organization has recorded in at least 15 years, said Amnesty International. The organization is calling on the Iranian authorities to establish an immediate moratorium on executions as a first step, and issuing an urgent […] The post Iran: Over 1,000 people executed as authorities step up horrifying assault on right to life appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


