Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The crisis of Indonesian policing: Guardians of the people or protectors of power?

By Perdian Tumanan, PhD Candidate in Ethics and Religion, Villanova School of Law
Indonesia and the US differ greatly in policing systems, yet they share one troubling trait: revealing arbitrary violence by those entrusted to protect the people.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Slovakia: Parliament’s approval of draconian constitutional amendments is a step towards erosion of human rights
~ Iran: Over 1,000 people executed as authorities step up horrifying assault on right to life
~ Mushrooms may have been part of early human diets: primate study explores who eats what and when
~ Trump’s dip into the Nile waters dispute didn’t settle the conflict – in fact, it may have caused more ripples
~ Cambodian and Thai activists unite to end hostility and promote peace over border disputes
~ Protecting the right to abortion: An interview with Fernanda Doz Costa
~ The judiciary’s dilemma: Protecting Nigeria’s whistleblowers without legislation
~ Civil society helps uphold democracy and provides built-in resistance to authoritarianism
~ The Australian Ballet’s flawless, breathtaking Prism is a significant coming of age for the company
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Rights Activist
