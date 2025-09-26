Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s dip into the Nile waters dispute didn’t settle the conflict – in fact, it may have caused more ripples

By Fred H. Lawson, Professor of Government Emeritus, Northeastern University
US attempts to intervene in long-running spat between Ethiopia and Egypt has yielded little progress – and may have put US credibility on the line.The Conversation


