Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodian and Thai activists unite to end hostility and promote peace over border disputes

By Prachatai
"We need all the spaces, all the communities, we need a whole society to heal and to promote racial tolerance, peace, solidarity and harmony."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Protecting the right to abortion: An interview with Fernanda Doz Costa
~ Civil society helps uphold democracy and provides built-in resistance to authoritarianism
~ The Australian Ballet’s flawless, breathtaking Prism is a significant coming of age for the company
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Rights Activist
~ In swipe at Trump, Brazil’s Lula tells UN that organized crime is not terrorism
~ Why a proposed law to criminalise protests near homes is too vague to do much good
~ Taller, leaner, faster: the evolution of the ‘perfect’ AFL body
~ What parents need to know about Tylenol, autism and the difference between finding a link and finding a cause in scientific research
~ India: 4 Dead in Protests over Ladakh Statehood
~ Youth to UN: ‘Listen to us. Invest in us. Partner with us’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter