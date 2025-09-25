Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Prominent Rights Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trinh Ba Phuong. © Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately release the prominent human rights activist Trinh Ba Phuong and drop all charges against him, Human Rights Watch said today. The People’s Court of Da Nang is scheduled to hear his case on September 27, 2025. If convicted, Trinh Ba Phuong, who is already in prison, faces an additional sentence of up to 12 years.In April, the authorities in Quang Nam province charged Trinh Ba Phuong with anti-state propaganda under article 117 of the Vietnamese penal code. He was already…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In swipe at Trump, Brazil’s Lula tells UN that organized crime is not terrorism
~ Why a proposed law to criminalise protests near homes is too vague to do much good
~ Taller, leaner, faster: the evolution of the ‘perfect’ AFL body
~ What parents need to know about Tylenol, autism and the difference between finding a link and finding a cause in scientific research
~ India: 4 Dead in Protests over Ladakh Statehood
~ Youth to UN: ‘Listen to us. Invest in us. Partner with us’
~ People who use drugs are trying to stay safe in a politicised world, our surveys show
~ The Optus brand is in tatters. How can it even begin to rebuild customers’ trust?
~ AI systems can easily lie and deceive us – a fact researchers are painfully aware of
~ Friday essay: new revelations of the Murdoch empire’s underbelly – from The Hack’s real-life journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter