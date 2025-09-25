Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What parents need to know about Tylenol, autism and the difference between finding a link and finding a cause in scientific research

By Mark Louie Ramos, Assistant Research Professor of Health Policy and Administration, Penn State
Claims from the Trump White House about links between use of the painkiller acetaminophen – often sold under the brand name Tylenol in the U.S. – during pregnancy and development of autism have set off a deluge of responses across the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Rights Activist
~ In swipe at Trump, Brazil’s Lula tells UN that organized crime is not terrorism
~ Why a proposed law to criminalise protests near homes is too vague to do much good
~ Taller, leaner, faster: the evolution of the ‘perfect’ AFL body
~ India: 4 Dead in Protests over Ladakh Statehood
~ Youth to UN: ‘Listen to us. Invest in us. Partner with us’
~ People who use drugs are trying to stay safe in a politicised world, our surveys show
~ The Optus brand is in tatters. How can it even begin to rebuild customers’ trust?
~ AI systems can easily lie and deceive us – a fact researchers are painfully aware of
~ Friday essay: new revelations of the Murdoch empire’s underbelly – from The Hack’s real-life journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter