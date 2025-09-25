Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: 4 Dead in Protests over Ladakh Statehood

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indian policemen patrol a road in Leh on September 25, 2025. © 2025 Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Police fired on and killed four people in Leh, the capital of India’s Himalayan region of Ladakh, on September 24, 2025, after protests over demands for statehood turned violent, Human Rights Watch said today.The authorities have imposed a curfew and reportedly detained at least 50 people after protesters clashed with the police, setting fire to an office of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the office of the chief executive councilor,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
