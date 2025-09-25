Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People who use drugs are trying to stay safe in a politicised world, our surveys show

By Rachel Sutherland, Research Fellow, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Amy Peacock, Senior Research Fellow, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Adulterated drugs and a shortage of pill testing services is making it hard for people who use drugs to stay safe. But they’re taking matters into their own hands.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: 4 Dead in Protests over Ladakh Statehood
~ Youth to UN: ‘Listen to us. Invest in us. Partner with us’
~ The Optus brand is in tatters. How can it even begin to rebuild customers’ trust?
~ AI systems can easily lie and deceive us – a fact researchers are painfully aware of
~ Friday essay: new revelations of the Murdoch empire’s underbelly – from The Hack’s real-life journalist
~ Repatriation or political theatre? How the return of stolen artefacts can distort history
~ Warn, hide or stand out? How colour in the animal world is a battle for survival
~ Even a brief government shutdown might hamper morale, raise costs and reduce long-term efficiency in the federal workforce
~ How nativism determines whose vote counts in the Central African Republic
~ Donald Trump hints at leaving Europe to defend Ukraine alone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter