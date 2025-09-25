Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: new revelations of the Murdoch empire’s underbelly – from The Hack’s real-life journalist

By Rodney Tiffen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
The Hack’s real-life counterpart Nick Davies has reissued his book on the phone-hacking scandal. Its new afterword casts more light on the Murdoch company’s behaviour.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: 4 Dead in Protests over Ladakh Statehood
~ Youth to UN: ‘Listen to us. Invest in us. Partner with us’
~ People who use drugs are trying to stay safe in a politicised world, our surveys show
~ The Optus brand is in tatters. How can it even begin to rebuild customers’ trust?
~ AI systems can easily lie and deceive us – a fact researchers are painfully aware of
~ Repatriation or political theatre? How the return of stolen artefacts can distort history
~ Warn, hide or stand out? How colour in the animal world is a battle for survival
~ Even a brief government shutdown might hamper morale, raise costs and reduce long-term efficiency in the federal workforce
~ How nativism determines whose vote counts in the Central African Republic
~ Donald Trump hints at leaving Europe to defend Ukraine alone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter