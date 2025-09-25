Warn, hide or stand out? How colour in the animal world is a battle for survival
By Iliana Medina, Lecturer in Ecology, The University of Melbourne
Alice Exnerova, Associate Professor in Zoology, Charles University
Amanda M Franklin, DECRA Fellow, Department of Ecological, Plant and Animal Sciences, La Trobe University
Kate Umbers, Associate Professor in Zoology, Western Sydney University
William Allen, Associate Professor in Evolutionary and Sensory Ecology, Swansea University
A global experiment has helped explain why some animals use stealthy patterns to hide from predators, while others use warning colours to avoid being eaten.
