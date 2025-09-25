Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even a brief government shutdown might hamper morale, raise costs and reduce long-term efficiency in the federal workforce

By Gonzalo Maturana, Associate Professor of Finance, Emory University
Andrew Teodorescu, Ph.D. Candidate in Finance, Stanford University
Christoph Herpfer, Assistant Professor of Business Administration, University of Virginia
A study of the 2013 shutdown that lasted 16 days revealed long-term negative effects on federal workers and led to weakened government performance.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
