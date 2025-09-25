Even a brief government shutdown might hamper morale, raise costs and reduce long-term efficiency in the federal workforce
By Gonzalo Maturana, Associate Professor of Finance, Emory University
Andrew Teodorescu, Ph.D. Candidate in Finance, Stanford University
Christoph Herpfer, Assistant Professor of Business Administration, University of Virginia
A study of the 2013 shutdown that lasted 16 days revealed long-term negative effects on federal workers and led to weakened government performance.
© The Conversation
