Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Underground data fortresses: the nuclear bunkers, mines and mountains being transformed to protect our ‘new gold’ from attack

By A.R.E. Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Communications, University of Exeter
Bunkers, bomb shelters, mines and mountains all play critical roles protecting against our latest existential threat: the terrifying prospect of data loss.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
