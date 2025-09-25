Why hotter summers are bad for the UK economy
By Lotanna Emediegwu, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Manchester Metropolitan University
Jubril Animashaun, Associate Professor of Economics, Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Verónica Vienne Arancibia, Lecturer in Economics, University of Huddersfield
When we think about the impact of climate change on the economy, images of droughts in Africa or hurricanes in the Caribbean might come to mind. But even in advanced economies such as the UK, hotter summers are being shown to carry a heavy price.
The past few summers in the UK have been among the hottest on record. In summer 2025, average temperatures across much of the country were more than 1.5°C…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 25, 2025