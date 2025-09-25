Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why hotter summers are bad for the UK economy

By Lotanna Emediegwu, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Manchester Metropolitan University
Jubril Animashaun, Associate Professor of Economics, Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Verónica Vienne Arancibia, Lecturer in Economics, University of Huddersfield
When we think about the impact of climate change on the economy, images of droughts in Africa or hurricanes in the Caribbean might come to mind. But even in advanced economies such as the UK, hotter summers are being shown to carry a heavy price.

The past few summers in the UK have been among the hottest on record. In summer 2025, average temperatures across much of the country were more than 1.5°C…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
