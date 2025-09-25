Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Not all diabetes is about sugar – understanding diabetes insipidus

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Diabetes mellitus – known to many as type 1 and type 2 diabetes – gets all the attention with its rising global prevalence and connection to lifestyle and autoimmunity. Meanwhile, its lesser-known relative – diabetes insipidus – more quietly affects hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, but is an altogether different condition, unrelated to blood sugar.
The Conversation


© The Conversation -
