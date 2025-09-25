Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the EU has no choice but to respond to Donald Trump’s bullying on tech regulation with a coercion investigation

By Francesco Grillo, Academic Fellow, Department of Social and Political Sciences, Bocconi University
Back in November 2023 – a time when it wasn’t even clear that Donald Trump would be allowed to run in the upcoming presidential primaries – the European Union approved a tough new “anti-coercion instrument”.

This stated: “Economic coercion exists where a non-EU country applies or threatens to apply a measure affecting trade or investment in order to prevent or obtain the cessation, modification or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How nativism determines whose vote counts in the Central African Republic
~ Donald Trump hints at leaving Europe to defend Ukraine alone
~ Twilight at 20: the theology of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire trilogy
~ Parental leave reform needs to consider small and medium businesses
~ Alaska’s Fat Bear Week is more than a bit of fun – for the animals, size is a matter of survival
~ Underground data fortresses: the nuclear bunkers, mines and mountains being transformed to protect our ‘new gold’ from attack
~ Why hotter summers are bad for the UK economy
~ Not all diabetes is about sugar – understanding diabetes insipidus
~ Vanishing waters in a warming world
~ Why some people are purposefully having their legs broken by cosmetic surgeons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter