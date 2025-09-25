Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vanishing waters in a warming world

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation
This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage was first published in our award-winning weekly climate action newsletter, Imagine.

Around the world, rivers and lakes that sustained civilisations for millennia are vanishing before our eyes. The Caspian Sea – the world’s largest inland body of water – has shrunk dramatically in just a few decades. The Ganges nourishes hundreds of millions of people across India and Bangladesh, yet is drying at a rate scientists say is unprecedented…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How nativism determines whose vote counts in the Central African Republic
~ Donald Trump hints at leaving Europe to defend Ukraine alone
~ Twilight at 20: the theology of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire trilogy
~ Parental leave reform needs to consider small and medium businesses
~ Alaska’s Fat Bear Week is more than a bit of fun – for the animals, size is a matter of survival
~ Underground data fortresses: the nuclear bunkers, mines and mountains being transformed to protect our ‘new gold’ from attack
~ Why hotter summers are bad for the UK economy
~ Not all diabetes is about sugar – understanding diabetes insipidus
~ Why the EU has no choice but to respond to Donald Trump’s bullying on tech regulation with a coercion investigation
~ Why some people are purposefully having their legs broken by cosmetic surgeons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter