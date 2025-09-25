Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI in Africa: 5 issues that must be tackled for digital equality

By Rachel Adams, Honorary Research Fellow of The Ethics Lab, University of Cape Town
If it’s steered correctly, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to accelerate development. It can drive breakthroughs in agriculture. It can expand access to healthcare and education. It can boost financial inclusion and strengthen democratic participation.

But without deliberate action, the AI “revolution” risks deepening inequality more than it will expand opportunity.

As a scholar of the history…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Austria: European Court of Human Rights denies vital reprieve, allowing man to be deported to Syria
~ Tanzania’s social media clampdown and the elections – what’s at risk
~ Dodo 2.0: how close are we to the return of this long extinct bird?
~ Trump looks set to abandon Ukraine peace efforts – Europe must step up to face Russian aggression alone
~ Geography and politics stand in the way of an independent Palestinian state
~ Do multiple tattoos protect against skin cancer, as a recent study suggests?
~ 50 years of Linder’s art – feminism, punk and the power of plants
~ From selling cars to selling handbags: with the arrival of Luca de Meo at Kering (Gucci, Balenciaga), is luxury becoming a sector like any other?
~ Zelensky says a destructive drone arms race looms – but dystopia isn’t inevitable
~ The 1970s inflation crisis shaped modern central bank independence. Now it’s under populist threat – podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter