Human Rights Observatory

Trump looks set to abandon Ukraine peace efforts – Europe must step up to face Russian aggression alone

By Richard Whitman, Member of the Conflict Analysis Research Centre, University of Kent; Royal United Services Institute
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Donald Trump appears to have had a major change of heart with regards Ukraine. On the face of it, it looks like he has embraced outright optimism that Kyiv “is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form”.

This came with the message that Europeans will need to be in the driving seat to make this happen. According to Trump, a Ukrainian victory depends on “time, patience, and the financial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
