Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s Khoj Samachar challenges corruption and empowers youth through digital media

By Abdulrosheed Fadipe
Global Voices’ Abdulrosheed Fadipe interviewed Roshan Shrestha, exploring his path as an investigative journalist and his use of digital platforms to foster social change, accountability, and civic participation in Nepal.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
