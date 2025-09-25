Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: As the government rejects Trump’s stands, Liberal leadership aspirant Andrew Hastie sounds decidedly Trumpian

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The prime minister avoided any major pitfalls during his week in the US. Back at home, the Liberal party’s infighting has shown no signs of stopping.The Conversation


