Human Rights Observatory

Rivers are heating up faster than the air − that’s a problem for aquatic life and people

By Li Li (李黎), Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Penn State
River heat waves are rising faster than the pace of air heat waves. That’s a problem for fish, drinking water quality, and food and energy production.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
