Eswatini: Repatriation of Jamaican national must be followed by justice for all US deportees

By Amnesty International
Eswatini’s authorities must disclose why Orville Etoria was held in detention without charge for more than two months, Amnesty International said today following his arrival in Jamaica. Orville Etoria was one of five men who were deported from the United States to Eswatini on 16 July and held in arbitrary detention. A statement released by […] The post Eswatini: Repatriation of Jamaican national must be followed by justice for all US deportees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


