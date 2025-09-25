Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Lift Undue Restrictions on Associations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators carry an Algerian flag in Algiers, Algeria, April 2, 2021. © 2021 Ramzi Boudina/Reuters (Beirut) – Algerian authorities should end excessive control over civil society groups and parliament should enact a new associations law based on international human rights standards, eight human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch said today. A preliminary draft bill currently under consideration to replace the existing 2012 law would further undermine the right to freedom of association.The draft bill, reviewed by the organizations, does not…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini: Repatriation of Jamaican national must be followed by justice for all US deportees
~ Babies can get hepatitis B at birth. Here’s why Trump is wrong about delaying the vaccine
~ Albanese and Starmer to meet for a frank exchange of views (and possibly some political advice)
~ Indigenous Australians are crucial to hitting our 2035 climate targets. That transition has to be fairer
~ ‘Digital brains’ that ‘think’ and ‘feel’: why do we personify AI models, and are these metaphors actually helpful?
~ Aid workers around the world are in greater danger than ever. Will a new UN declaration protect them?
~ ICRC president: Every humanitarian worker killed without consequence allows this insidious pattern to continue
~ ICRC president: If states do not act, the brutality of today’s wars will become the baseline for conflicts tomorrow
~ Stuck on a problem? Talking to a rubber duck might unlock the solution
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: former diplomat Ian Parmeter on an Israel-led ‘one-state solution’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter