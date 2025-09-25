Babies can get hepatitis B at birth. Here’s why Trump is wrong about delaying the vaccine
By Nicholas Wood, Professor, The Children's Hospital at Westmead Clinical School and Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute, University of Sydney
Kristine Macartney, Professor, Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
Lucy Deng, Paediatrician, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Children's Hospital Westmead Clinical School, University of Sydney
United States President Donald Trump this week claimed children should not be vaccinated against hepatitis B until they are 12 years old, rather than at birth. He also said the viral liver infection was a sexually transmitted disease.
The claims came amid a slew of other statements on autism, paracetamol…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 25, 2025