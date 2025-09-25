Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Babies can get hepatitis B at birth. Here’s why Trump is wrong about delaying the vaccine

By Nicholas Wood, Professor, The Children's Hospital at Westmead Clinical School and Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute, University of Sydney
Kristine Macartney, Professor, Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
Lucy Deng, Paediatrician, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Children's Hospital Westmead Clinical School, University of Sydney
United States President Donald Trump this week claimed children should not be vaccinated against hepatitis B until they are 12 years old, rather than at birth. He also said the viral liver infection was a sexually transmitted disease.

The claims came amid a slew of other statements on autism, paracetamolThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini: Repatriation of Jamaican national must be followed by justice for all US deportees
~ Algeria: Lift Undue Restrictions on Associations
~ Albanese and Starmer to meet for a frank exchange of views (and possibly some political advice)
~ Indigenous Australians are crucial to hitting our 2035 climate targets. That transition has to be fairer
~ ‘Digital brains’ that ‘think’ and ‘feel’: why do we personify AI models, and are these metaphors actually helpful?
~ Aid workers around the world are in greater danger than ever. Will a new UN declaration protect them?
~ ICRC president: Every humanitarian worker killed without consequence allows this insidious pattern to continue
~ ICRC president: If states do not act, the brutality of today’s wars will become the baseline for conflicts tomorrow
~ Stuck on a problem? Talking to a rubber duck might unlock the solution
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: former diplomat Ian Parmeter on an Israel-led ‘one-state solution’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter