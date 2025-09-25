Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Digital brains’ that ‘think’ and ‘feel’: why do we personify AI models, and are these metaphors actually helpful?

By Xosé López-García, Periodismo digital, comunicación digital, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Cristian Augusto Gonzalez Arias, Investigador, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso
The press has always used metaphors and examples to simplify complex issues and make them easier to understand. With the rise of chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the tendency to humanise technology has intensified, whether through comparisons to medicine, well-known similes, or dystopian scenarios.

Although what lies behind AI is nothing more than code and circuits, the media often portrays algorithms as having human qualities. So what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
