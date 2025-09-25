Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aid workers around the world are in greater danger than ever. Will a new UN declaration protect them?

By Amra Lee, PhD candidate in Protection of Civilians, Australian National University
Aid workers are dying at greater numbers than ever. A new declaration is a start – now it must lead to great protection on the ground.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ICRC president: Every humanitarian worker killed without consequence allows this insidious pattern to continue
~ ICRC president: If states do not act, the brutality of today’s wars will become the baseline for conflicts tomorrow
~ Stuck on a problem? Talking to a rubber duck might unlock the solution
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: former diplomat Ian Parmeter on an Israel-led ‘one-state solution’
~ Cambodia: Microfinance Lending Harming Indigenous Groups
~ Countries’ Fossil Fuel Plans Put Climate Goals Out of Reach
~ Protecting Disability Rights Means Rebuking Harmful Autism Myths
~ How the First Amendment protects Americans’ speech − and how it does not
~ Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
~ Young people are saving on rent by staying at home longer, but ‘you pay with your mental health’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter