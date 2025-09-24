Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: former diplomat Ian Parmeter on an Israel-led ‘one-state solution’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The former Australian ambassador turned scholar says despite more countries recognising Palestine as a state, a peaceful two-state solution is slipping away.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stuck on a problem? Talking to a rubber duck might unlock the solution
~ Cambodia: Microfinance Lending Harming Indigenous Groups
~ Countries’ Fossil Fuel Plans Put Climate Goals Out of Reach
~ Protecting Disability Rights Means Rebuking Harmful Autism Myths
~ How the First Amendment protects Americans’ speech − and how it does not
~ Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
~ Young people are saving on rent by staying at home longer, but ‘you pay with your mental health’
~ Goodbye petrostates, hello ‘electrostates’: how the clean energy shift is reshaping the world order
~ Who are the worst mothers in literature? Our experts weigh in
~ Why This Is Spinal Tap remains the funniest rock satire ever made
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter