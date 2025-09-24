Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Microfinance Lending Harming Indigenous Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Amret MFI advertisement posted on the wall of the home of a Tampuan Indigenous borrower in Pa Chon Thom village, Ratanakiri, Cambodia, reading: “Amret helps you buy agricultural equipment without having your own money” [left]; “Amret is always ready to help you and your family” [right]. © 2023 Private Cambodian Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) backed by international investors have aggressively marketed loans to Indigenous communities, targeting the value of their land as collateral for loans.Predatory lending and collection practices by these MFIs has led to coerced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Countries’ Fossil Fuel Plans Put Climate Goals Out of Reach
~ Protecting Disability Rights Means Rebuking Harmful Autism Myths
~ How the First Amendment protects Americans’ speech − and how it does not
~ Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
~ Young people are saving on rent by staying at home longer, but ‘you pay with your mental health’
~ Goodbye petrostates, hello ‘electrostates’: how the clean energy shift is reshaping the world order
~ Who are the worst mothers in literature? Our experts weigh in
~ Why This Is Spinal Tap remains the funniest rock satire ever made
~ A new twist on Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle can sharpen quantum sensors
~ Paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism, our study of 2.5 million children shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter