Human Rights Observatory

Protecting Disability Rights Means Rebuking Harmful Autism Myths

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mother supporting her 14-year-old son with autism in homeschooling, Orlando, Florida, US, October 1, 2020. © 2020 Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images In the 1950s, a so-called “refrigerator mother” theory falsely blamed autism on emotionally cold mothers, fueling decades of parental guilt and discrimination. That stigmatizing theory denied children needed support and isolated families.Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. repeated unfounded claims that vaccines or Tylenol cause autism. Along…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
