Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
By Nicole L. Asquith, Professor, University of Tasmania, Queensland University of Technology
Justin Ellis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
In a nation-leading reform, those convicted of homosexuality and cross-dressing crimes in the island state can receive up to $75,000 in redress.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 24, 2025