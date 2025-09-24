Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?

By Nicole L. Asquith, Professor, University of Tasmania, Queensland University of Technology
Justin Ellis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
In a nation-leading reform, those convicted of homosexuality and cross-dressing crimes in the island state can receive up to $75,000 in redress.The Conversation


