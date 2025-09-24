Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Goodbye petrostates, hello ‘electrostates’: how the clean energy shift is reshaping the world order

By Niusha Shafiabady, Associate Professor in Computational Intelligence, Australian Catholic University
Xiaoying Qi, Associate Professor, School of Arts and Humanities, Australian Catholic University
For more than a century, global geopolitics has revolved around oil and gas. Countries with big fossil fuel reserves, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, have amassed significant wealth and foreign influence, helping shape the world order.

But the global shift toward renewable energy is challenging these power structures. As the world transitions away from oil and gas, renewable energy resources promise to become the new basis for geopolitical influence.

Nations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the First Amendment protects Americans’ speech − and how it does not
~ Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
~ Young people are saving on rent by staying at home longer, but ‘you pay with your mental health’
~ Who are the worst mothers in literature? Our experts weigh in
~ Why This Is Spinal Tap remains the funniest rock satire ever made
~ A new twist on Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle can sharpen quantum sensors
~ Paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism, our study of 2.5 million children shows
~ Why Argentina is looking to the Trump administration for a bailout − and what the US Treasury can do to help
~ Egypt’s Parliament Should Open New Era of Consultation
~ How researchers are making precision agriculture more affordable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter