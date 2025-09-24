Goodbye petrostates, hello ‘electrostates’: how the clean energy shift is reshaping the world order
By Niusha Shafiabady, Associate Professor in Computational Intelligence, Australian Catholic University
Xiaoying Qi, Associate Professor, School of Arts and Humanities, Australian Catholic University
For more than a century, global geopolitics has revolved around oil and gas. Countries with big fossil fuel reserves, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, have amassed significant wealth and foreign influence, helping shape the world order.
But the global shift toward renewable energy is challenging these power structures. As the world transitions away from oil and gas, renewable energy resources promise to become the new basis for geopolitical influence.
Nations…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 24, 2025