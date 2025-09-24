A new twist on Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle can sharpen quantum sensors
By Tingrei Tan, Sydney Horizon Fellow and ARC Future Fellow, Quantum Control Laboratory, University of Sydney
Christophe Valahu, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Quantum Control Laboratory, University of Sydney
For almost a century, Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle has stood as one of the defining ideas of quantum physics: a particle’s position and momentum cannot be known at the same time with absolute precision. The more you know about one, the less you know about the other.
In a new study published in Science Advances, our team demonstrates how to work around this restriction, not by breaking physics but by reshaping uncertainty itself.
The result is a breakthrough in the science of measurement that could…
