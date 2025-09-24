Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new twist on Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle can sharpen quantum sensors

By Tingrei Tan, Sydney Horizon Fellow and ARC Future Fellow, Quantum Control Laboratory, University of Sydney
Christophe Valahu, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Quantum Control Laboratory, University of Sydney
For almost a century, Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle has stood as one of the defining ideas of quantum physics: a particle’s position and momentum cannot be known at the same time with absolute precision. The more you know about one, the less you know about the other.

In a new study published in Science Advances, our team demonstrates how to work around this restriction, not by breaking physics but by reshaping uncertainty itself.

The result is a breakthrough in the science of measurement that could…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the First Amendment protects Americans’ speech − and how it does not
~ Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
~ Young people are saving on rent by staying at home longer, but ‘you pay with your mental health’
~ Goodbye petrostates, hello ‘electrostates’: how the clean energy shift is reshaping the world order
~ Who are the worst mothers in literature? Our experts weigh in
~ Why This Is Spinal Tap remains the funniest rock satire ever made
~ Paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism, our study of 2.5 million children shows
~ Why Argentina is looking to the Trump administration for a bailout − and what the US Treasury can do to help
~ Egypt’s Parliament Should Open New Era of Consultation
~ How researchers are making precision agriculture more affordable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter