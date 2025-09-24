Paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism, our study of 2.5 million children shows
By Renee Gardner, Principal Researcher, Department of Public Health Sciences, Karolinska Institutet
Brian Lee, Professor of Epidemiology, Drexel University
Viktor H. Ahlqvist, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
United States President Donald Trump recently claimed that using the common painkiller acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol and by the brand name Tylenol in the US) during pregnancy is fuelling the rise in autism diagnoses. He then went on to suggest pregnant women should “tough it out” rather than use the common painkiller if they experience fever or pain.
This announcement has caused alarm and confusion worldwide. But despite Trump’s claim, there is no…
- Wednesday, September 24, 2025