Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism, our study of 2.5 million children shows

By Renee Gardner, Principal Researcher, Department of Public Health Sciences, Karolinska Institutet
Brian Lee, Professor of Epidemiology, Drexel University
Viktor H. Ahlqvist, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
United States President Donald Trump recently claimed that using the common painkiller acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol and by the brand name Tylenol in the US) during pregnancy is fuelling the rise in autism diagnoses. He then went on to suggest pregnant women should “tough it out” rather than use the common painkiller if they experience fever or pain.

This announcement has caused alarm and confusion worldwide. But despite Trump’s claim, there is no…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the First Amendment protects Americans’ speech − and how it does not
~ Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
~ Young people are saving on rent by staying at home longer, but ‘you pay with your mental health’
~ Goodbye petrostates, hello ‘electrostates’: how the clean energy shift is reshaping the world order
~ Who are the worst mothers in literature? Our experts weigh in
~ Why This Is Spinal Tap remains the funniest rock satire ever made
~ A new twist on Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle can sharpen quantum sensors
~ Why Argentina is looking to the Trump administration for a bailout − and what the US Treasury can do to help
~ Egypt’s Parliament Should Open New Era of Consultation
~ How researchers are making precision agriculture more affordable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter