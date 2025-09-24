Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Argentina is looking to the Trump administration for a bailout − and what the US Treasury can do to help

By Arturo Porzecanski, Research Fellow, Center for Latin American & Latino Studies, American University
A sharp sell-off of the peso has seen President Javier Milei seek a financial lifeline from the United States. Washington seems happy to help out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the First Amendment protects Americans’ speech − and how it does not
~ Tasmania will compensate people for historical LGBTQIA+ convictions. Could others follow suit?
~ Young people are saving on rent by staying at home longer, but ‘you pay with your mental health’
~ Goodbye petrostates, hello ‘electrostates’: how the clean energy shift is reshaping the world order
~ Who are the worst mothers in literature? Our experts weigh in
~ Why This Is Spinal Tap remains the funniest rock satire ever made
~ A new twist on Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle can sharpen quantum sensors
~ Paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism, our study of 2.5 million children shows
~ Egypt’s Parliament Should Open New Era of Consultation
~ How researchers are making precision agriculture more affordable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter