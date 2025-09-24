Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030 − and welcome in the age of commercial space stations

By John M. Horack, Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, The Ohio State University
For 24 hours a day, seven days a week since November 2000, NASA and its international partners have sustained a continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit, including at least one American – a streak that will soon reach 25 years.

When viewed in the history of spaceflight, the International Space Station is perhaps one of humanity’s most amazing accomplishments, a shining example of cooperation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
