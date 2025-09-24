Tolerance.ca
Space-time doesn’t exist — but it’s a useful framework for understanding our reality

By Daryl Janzen, Observatory Manager and Instructor, Astronomy, University of Saskatchewan
Whether space-time exists should neither be controversial nor even conceptually challenging, given the definitions of “space-time,” “events” and “instants.” The idea that space-time exists is no more viable than the outdated belief that the celestial sphere exists: both are observer-centred models that are powerful and convenient for describing the world, but neither represents reality itself.

© The Conversation -
