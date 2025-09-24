Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Detroit’s Gordie Howe bridge is poised to open as truck traffic between US-Canada slows – and low-income residents decide whether to stay or go

By Paul Draus, Professor of Sociology, University of Michigan-Dearborn
Watching the space between two nations shrink became a regular pastime for Detroiters over the past decade as the segments of the Gordie Howe International Bridge gradually grew, extending meter by meter from Ontario on one side and Michigan on the other.

The gap finally closed in July 2024 with the two halves coming together in a long-awaited kiss.

The official grand opening of the bridge was originally scheduled for fall of 2025,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 10 times stronger than fentanyl, nitazenes are the latest, deadly development in the synthetic opioid crisis
~ Hobbits of Flores evolved to be small by slowing down growth during childhood, new research on teeth and brain size suggests
~ From anime to activism: How the ‘One Piece’ pirate flag became the global emblem of Gen Z resistance
~ How a devastating grape pest is reshaping vineyards across Colorado’s Western Slope
~ Trump isn’t cutting Pell Grants, after all − but other changes could complicate financial aid for some students
~ The Ganges River is drying faster than ever – here’s what it means for the region and the world
~ The Biggest Loser: how an aggressive entertainment culture normalised body-shaming
~ Blood, bruises and belief: how England’s women’s rugby team embody physical and mental endurance
~ A contemporary history of Britain’s far right – and how it helps explain why so many people went to the Unite the Kingdom rally in London
~ Why slugs are so hard to control – and how scientists are working to keep them in check
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter